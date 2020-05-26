Carteret County Speedway prepares for season opener

Carteret County Speedway is preparing for its season opener this Saturday, despite the pandemic.

Operators of the track say they plan to make sure fans have a safe, fun experience.

The coronavirus is leading to some changes.

The typical meet and greet with drivers won't happen. Instead, people will be able to look at the cars on the track before races.

Also, a previously-planned parachute jump is being rescheduled for later this summer.

Operators say anyone who feels sick should stay home. That will allow them to keep races on the schedule.

Track owner Bob Lowery says, "We want to practice social distancing when we can. We have sanitation stations in place, plexiglass, and we have on site medical personnel. We have all that in place to help folks enjoy some of the best racing but also be safe in the meantime."

Last week's race was rained out. The track owner is hopeful weather will allow the green flag to wave this weekend to kick off the 2020 season.