Carteret County Communiy College President leaving for Gaston County job

Carteret County Community College is going to start looking for a new president soon after its current president resigned.

CCCC President John Hauser announced his resignation Thursday. He will become the new president for Gaston College in Dallas, North Carolina.

Hauser started at Carteret Community College in July of 2017.

In his position the college started the county's first early college high school focused on marine science and technology.

Hauser is working with the board of trustees to work on a transition plan.

