Carteret County Commissioner passes away

A Carteret County Commissioner and former NC House Member died Thursday night.

Carteret County officials say Jonathan Robinson, 68, of Atlantic City passed away. The cause of death has not been released.

According to his biography on the county website, Robinson served on the Board of Commissioners since 1998. Before that, he served in the state House of Representatives from 1995-1996.

This is the second official in Carteret County official to die in two weeks. Pine Knoll Shores Mayor Ken Jones died suddenly earlier this month.