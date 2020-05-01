Carteret Community College holds parade for graduates

Students at many local community colleges will be graduating this month and with commencement events canceled or postponed, schools are finding new ways to honor those graduates.

Carteret Community College held a campus car parade Friday for its health sciences students. Many of those students are going directly from studies into jobs in the medical field.

Marilyn Springle, CCC Nursing Program Chairwoman says, "I can guarantee to you that if you are in need of services from the health care field from nursing you will be well taken care of by the students that are graduating today."

Many of Carteret Community College's graduating students have carried out their studies through Hurricane's Florence and Dorian, and now the pandemic.