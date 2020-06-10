CarolinaEast urges patients not to put off care

As the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to be felt, a hospital in the east wants to make sure you aren't sacrificing your health because of fears of contracting the virus.

CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern says they worry that patients are no longer coming to the emergency department or are putting off their surgeries because of COVID-19.

Nurses at the hospital say there are many policies in place to ensure that when you come for help you not only get the care you need but that you are safe.

Outside of the emergency room there is now a pre-screening tent where nurses ask for symptoms related to the coronavirus and take temperatures and do other screenings. Those with symptoms that are associated with COVID-19 are sent to another part of the facility where they are isolated from the rest of the ER.

The hospital is also giving COVID-19 tests for any patients coming in for surgeries.

Staff is also keeping patients separated and socially distanced.

Officials at the hospital say they are still not ready for visitors to return but they are working on a plan for when that can happen.

