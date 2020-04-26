CarolinaEast to receive 1,000 face shields from Vistaprint

Vistaprint announced they will donate 100,000 face shields to hospitals across the nation, some of which will go to CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern.

The brand known for it's printed marketing materials, is using it's current large format printing machines to develop face shields.

Vistaprint will donate 1,000 face shields to 100 different hospitals.

In a matter of days, Vistaprint deconstructed and optimized the Vistaprint "cutter," and then a student employed at the company designed a way to skip the "printing" process to maximize production.

They say in an effort to get face shields into the hands of frontline workers as quickly as possible, they are adapting their North American manufacturing processes and sharing this knowledge throughout it's global operations to expand production in the coming weeks.

