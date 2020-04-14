CarolinaEast staff members host dance party for patients

Right now is not an easy time to be a patient at the hospital as many hospitals no longer allow visitors due to COVID-19.

Tuesday, staff at the rehabilitation unit of CarolinaEast had a fun surprise for patients.

It was all hands on deck for a pop-up dance party. The staff of the rehab unit at the New Bern hospital lined the halls to spread a little cheer to their patients.

The break also gave staff who are dealing with the pressures of the coronavirus, a chance to cut loose and have fun.

Patient Leslie Fredenberg says, "Oh I thought it was cute and now I can get back at all of my therapists."

Therapy manager Amy Burduils says, "There's a lot of stuff going on and you just never know what's going to happen day to day so it's good to just let loose and have fun with each other."

The staff at the hospital say they are thinking about picking another unit to challenge to a dance party as well to help keep spirits up.

