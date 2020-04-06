CarolinaEast shows its gratitude

As they work tirelessly handling the coronavirus pandemic, some local health care workers are also taking a moment to say thank you.

Frontline ED and EMS staff at CarolinaEast in New Bern to a moment to have this picture taken to thank the community for their support.

CarolinaEast Health System staff wanted to show sincere gratitude to numerous community donors in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

They have received donations of Personal Protective Equipment, coffee, lunch, kind notes and more from many organizations and members of the community and say the support means more than you know.

