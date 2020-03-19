CarolinaEast screening patients outside ER

Hospitals around the east are taking increased measures to keep staff, patients, and visitors safe as the number of coronavirus cases continues to increase, that includes CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern.

A limit on visitors, rearranging waiting room furniture, and closing the cafeteria are just a few of the precautions CarolinaEast is taking in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak.

Jim Davis, VP of Nursing says, "We're doing everything we can do and keeping staff and patients safe and social distancing."

The hospital has also increased its screening measures for not only patients but also visitors.

Davis says, "We initiated asking visitors yesterday if they were experiencing cough or fever or if they had traveled out of the country."

For those headed to the emergency room there's a new process patients must take before being allowed into the ER. Davis says, "We started screening patients outside of the ED for respiratory symptoms, cough, and fever so we can actually funnel those patients to a separate area and see them and treat them in a place outside, not directly connected to the other emergency department patients."

This screening process does not affect patients coming in by ambulance.

Davis says, "If you're coming in with chest pains you are zipped right through the tent or any other symptoms you're coming for you're zipped through and it doesn't slow down the care you need."

Officials at the hospital say they know this can be overwhelming for the community and they are encouraging anyone that is feeling ill with the symptoms associated with COVID-19 to call their primary care doctor or the health department before going somewhere.

Davis says, "My best advice is do what you would normally do, if you're feeling sick and you would normally call your doctor then call your doctor."

Several other hospitals in the area have also begun asking patients questions outside of the hospital before letting them into the emergency departments.