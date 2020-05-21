CarolinaEast receives grant for new program

A hospital in the east received hundreds of thousands of dollars in grant money that will aid in creating a program to help patients in need after they leave the hospital's care.

CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern was awarded $287,000 from the Duke Endowment to create a paramedicine program.

The goal of this program is to fill the gap for some patients who need additional care after they leave the hospital.

The program will have a community paramedic that will make wellness visits and help patients stay healthy and hopefully out of the hospital.

The EMS department has been looking into starting something like this for years and this money will allow them to get it started.

The money from the endowment will fund the program for three years and allow the EMS department to hire a full time community paramedic and train several other paramedics.

