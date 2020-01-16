CarolinaEast prepares to open a new cancer center

CarolinaEast is getting ready to open a new cancer center.

The State Employees Credit Union Cancer Center is opening in New Bern.

The multi-million dollar, 80,000 square foot center will provide treatment that cancer patients don't currently get in the area. The new facility will serve the entire region.

Leaders at CarolinaEast say the hospital partnered with UNC Cancer Care to offer to the same clinical trials, protocols and treatments that a person could get if they were in Chapel Hill.

The hospital is hosting tours this afternoon ahead of a celebration at 5 p.m. to mark the opening.