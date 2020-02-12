CarolinaEast offers free CPR classes

February is National Heart Month and a local hospital is hoping to empower community members with life saving skills.

CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern is offering free hands only CPR classes throughout this month.

Trainers for the classes say this technique is easy to learn and can give someone having a cardiac event the time they need to make it to a hospital.

The American Heart Association started teaching the hands only chest compressions because many found being certified in chest compressions and giving breaths to people intimidating.

Glenna Moore, training center coordinator, says, "People are hesitant about giving the breaths so the American Heart came up with this class that's not a certification class, it just teaches the hands only where you are just doing the compressions because the compressions are the most important part when doing CPR."

To sign up for one of the free hands only CPR classes you can contact CarolinaEast Medical Center.

