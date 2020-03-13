CarolinaEast limiting visitors due to COVID-19

Another Eastern Carolina hospital is limiting visitors because of the coronavirus.

CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern says effective immediately, only immediate family members, 12 and over, and not showing any signs of illness may visit the hospital.

This applies to all areas of the hospital, according to a news release.

CarolinaEast also says patients are limited to only two visitors at the same time and those with flu-like symptoms will not be allowed in patient areas.

