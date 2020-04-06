CarolinaEast has six COVID-19 cases; new restrictions announced

CarolinaEast Medical Center says as of today it has six confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

The New Bern hospital says those patients remain in isolation.

The hospital has already limited visitors, postponed all elective surgeries and procedures, and closed its cafeteria.

Now, all staff is being screened for respiratory signs and symptoms, the hospital is reducing its entry points, and all clinical staff is required to wear face masks when in contact with patients.

The hospital says moving forward, all hospital staff will be required to wear masks when in public areas of their facilities.

