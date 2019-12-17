CarolinaEast collects Christmas items for Veterans

A group used to coming to the rescue when the community calls, is helping those who can sometimes feel forgotten.

The EMS department at CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern is leading the charge in an effort to collect bags for vets at the Veterans Home in Kinston.

This is the second year the hospital's EMT's and paramedics have coordinated the collection. Their goal was to get 100 bags so that each vet at the facility could have their own bag filled with the essentials just in time for the holidays. But with still one day left to collect the bags, organizers say they should have close to 200.

Karen Johnson, EMS transport coordinator says, "It just hits home for so many people because this is a large community that has a lot of retired vets in it, and so many vets have been forgotten and we certainly owe them a lot because without them we wouldn't have the freedoms that we have."​

On Thursday members from the EMS department will be delivering bags to each of the residents at the Kinston facility.