CarolinaEast celebrates National Nurses Day

Wednesday is National Nurses Day, and is the start of National Nurses Week, so to say thank you to their hard working nurses, leaders at CarolinaEast dropped off a special treat to each of their units.

It was a surprise delivery of Hershey 'Hugs and Kisses' for the hundreds of dedicated nurses at CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern.

Leaders of the nursing department say they just wanted to make sure their staff knows how appreciated they are, especially during this pandemic.

The nurses say this is a welcome treat, and they are feeling grateful for all the support the community has shown.

National Nurses Week goes through May 12th.