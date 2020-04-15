CarolinaEast Medical Center expands mask requirements to everyone

In an effort to fight the spread of COVID-19 a hospital is now requiring anyone that shows up to the hospital to wear masks.

CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern says the new measure is being put in place following recent recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

To help conserve personal protective equipment, the hospital is asking for visitors to wear their own masks. They will have masks available though for those who show up without one.

It was last week that the hospital began requiring all staff to begin wearing masks, but is now expanding it to visitors, vendors, and outpatients as well as inpatients when anywhere outside of their private rooms.

"The current guidance from the CDC has determined these additional mask precautions are necessary at this time," in a press release says Dr. Ron May, Vice President of Medical Affairs at CarolinaEast Health System, "We ask for the public's help in providing their own mask when possible to conserve medical grade masks for our clinical staff. There are many resources on how to properly make and wear a handmade cloth mask, including the CDC's website."