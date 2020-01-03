Carolina Therapy expands location and services

A decade-old business in the East, Carolina Therapy Connection, is expanding and hoping to continue making an impact in the community.

Carolina Therapy Connection in Greenville had its grand re-opening Friday morning. The center's re-opening is the first ribbon cutting of 2020.

Occupational therapist and owner, Cindy Taylor said this is an exciting time for the clinic to expand.

She says the clinic has gone from a space of 1200 square feet to 5,000 square feet.

Carolina Therapy Connection offers occupational, physical, and speech therapy as well as education services.

Taylor says in the past three years, the clinic has seen tremendous growth.

"When we first started ten years ago, it was just me and now we, slowly and surely started adding a couple more services here and there,” said Taylor.

Taylor said with the renovation complete, she hopes to expand the clinic to other counties in North Carolina.