Carolina Outdoors Expo kicks off this weekend in Greenville

Saturday was the start of the Fourth Annual Carolina Outdoors Expo at the Greenville Convention Center.

Outdoors lovers were in attendance along with some TV personalities including Rodger Raglin, Joe Albea and John Moore.

Joe Albea is one of the coordinators for the expo. He says they want to help attendees bring some of the outdoors, indoors close to home.

"Eastern North Carolina needed its own outdoor show. Before we started this show you had to go to Raleigh or Charlotte or Greensboro to go outdoors inside." Albea said.

Raglin came all the way from Oklahoma to share his love of the outdoors with the people of eastern North Carolina.

"Come out and meet me, I'd love to meet you," Raglin said. "But come out to the show, there's a lot of good food to eat and a lot of people are starting to pile in here. A lot of sportsmen are going to be here, you're going to miss out if you're not here."

Albea says the expo is family friendly and has something for family members of every age. Sunday the expo will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.. Tickets are $10 per person, as well as a family package for $25.

