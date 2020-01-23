Carolina Outdoor Expo happening this weekend

You may be avoiding the outdoors during our recent cold snap, but that doesn't mean you can't look ahead to warmer days.

The 4th annual Carolina Outdoor Expo is happening on Saturday, January 25 from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday, January 26 from 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.

The expo will showcase outdoor equipment, including fishing, hunting, camping and boating. Free fishing and hunting seminars will be going on throughout the whole weekend.

Special guest includes nationally recognized hunting expert Roger Raglin and co-host of the popular outdoor program Carolina Outdoor Journal Joe Albea and John Moore.

Tickets will be available at the door. General admission, which is good for both days, is $10 and a family ticket, also good for both days, is $25. Children 10 and under get in free.

The event is happening at the Greenville Convention Center.