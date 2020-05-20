Carolina Donor Services holds food drive

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many people are in need of basic essentials, and one Greenville company provided a helping hand Wednesday.

Carolina Donor Services held a food drive at English Chapel Church.

For four hours, people drove up and dropped off non perishable goods to fill the boxes.

Organizers say this is really needed right now because a lot of people are out of a job and struggling financially.

The food collected will go to stock Interfaith Blessing boxes around Greenville, as well as the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina.