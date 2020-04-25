Caretaker charged in teen girl's bathtub drowning death

Police say a caretaker has been arrested and charged in the drowning death of a 17-year-old girl in North Carolina, police said.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said in a news release late Friday that 41-year-old Nikiya Meeks was jailed on a charge of patient abuse with "culpably negligent conduct causing death.''

Police officers responded to call on Friday afternoon and found the teenager had drowned in a bathtub.

Police said the girl had severe medical and physical disabilities and lived in the Charlotte home with her paid caretaker.

