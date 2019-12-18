Carbon monoxide detector alerts Kinston family to deadly gas day after being installed

A carbon monoxide detector may have saved a family one day after it was installed.

Kinston firefighters installed carbon monoxide detectors in homes near Charlotte Avenue on Saturday as part of their Town and Gown Smoke/Carbon Monoxide Detector Push.

The very next day, firefighters say the detector went off at one home, alerting the family to possible carbon monoxide inside their home. At first, they say they thought it was a false alarm, but decided to call authorities just in case.

It turns out, there was a high amount of the gas inside the home coming from a heater. Authorities say it was enough to evacuate the family.

The mother, her child and six pets were evacuated from the home while crews secured it.

The cause of the heater malfunction is unclear.