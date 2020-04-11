Car Crash in Wayne County leaves 2 dead

Highway Patrol says that a car crash killed two people in Wayne County yesterday afternoon around 1:00 p.m.

They say Niko Kelly, a 24-year-old man from Greenville, was driving west on NC 55 and veered left, striking another car.

Katherine Goodson, a 54-year-old from Mount Olive, was driving the car Kelly crashed into. Both people died on the scene quickly after the crash.

Family members of the victims have been notified. Highway Patrol says the investigation is ongoing.