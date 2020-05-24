Cape Lookout rangers searching for missing man

Rangers are asking for the public's help finding a man who went missing on Cape Lookout.

According to the Cape Lookout National Seashore rangers, Enrique Roman- Martinez, 21, went missing on May 23 around 1 a.m. They say he walked away from his friends and family without supplies or water, and now they're not able to get in contact with him.

Martinez is described as a Latino male, 5'4, and 120 lbs with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue shorts and no t-shirt.

If you have seen Martinez, give the Carteret County Dispatch Office a call at 252-726-1911.