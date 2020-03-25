Cape Lookout National Seashore limits services

CARTERET COUNTY, NC (WITN) - Cape Lookout National Seashore is limiting its operations to protect against COVID-19.
The National Park Service says the following operations and services will be suspended until further notice:
· All restrooms (including the Great Island Bathhouse, the Lighthouse Pedestrian Beach restroom, and the Shell Point restrooms on Harkers Island) will close.
· North Core Banks, South Core Banks and Shackleford Banks beaches will remain open for beach camping and day use for private vessels.
· The park will not provide any visitor services on the banks, until further notice.
· Vehicle ferry operators may run, subject to any health department restrictions.
· Visitors should contact their desired ferry operator prior to their visit to check on availability.
Officials say they will update the public when the services resume.