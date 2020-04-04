Cape Fear Valley Health announces second round of furloughs

Officials with Cape Fear Valley Health have announced a second round of furloughs in light of temporary closing of some services and rescheduled surgeries and procedures.

Last week, the health system announced it would temporarily furlough nearly 300 employees.

The latest round of temporary furloughs announced on Friday will affect approximately 350 workers.

The news release says that since the initial furloughs, inpatient occupancy at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center has dropped to 60 percent.

Normally, officials say the hospital stays at full occupancy year round. In addition, the health system says its other hospitals are also at low occupancy.