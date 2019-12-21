Candidates rush for legislature, Meadows' seat

Candidate filing for the 2020 election cycle in our state has ended with a rush of hopefuls bidding for spots in the General Assembly and a congressional seat in the mountains.

The candidate deadline came and went at midday Friday for hundreds of races on ballots in a presidential year. Ten additional people filed to run for the 11th Congressional District seat that Rep. Mark Meadows announced on Thursday he'd be giving up.

Legislative candidate filings also surged before the deadline. That means all but a handful of the 170 legislative seats should be contested by both a Democrat and Republican in November. Primary elections are March 3.