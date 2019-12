Candidates planning to run for the majority of the 2020 races have until today to file.

The candidate filing period ends Friday, December 20 at noon.

Candidates have to file their notice of candidacy and pay their filing fee with the State Board of Elections in Raleigh. This is for anyone wanting to run for U.S. Senate, governor, lieutenant governor and district attorney among others.

The 2020 primary is March 3 and the general election is in November.