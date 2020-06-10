Cancer survivors gather in Greenville to support each other

A group of local cancer survivors is coming together to support each other during the pandemic.

Dale Naylor says she and a half dozen other cancer survivors from around the east have begun weekly meetings to catch up and support each other after surviving cancer.

She says the group used to participate in programs through Vidant Medical Center, but the coronavirus forced those activities to be canceled.

Naylor says members of the group have to be extra careful about going out during the pandemic because of weakened immune systems, and that they trust each other because they all share the same concerns.

She says the support group has become like family, and after months of not seeing each other they felt like they needed to get back together. "We missed each other. Were used to being with each other several times a week. We have a great camaraderie. When one of us is hurting we're all hurting, and it was just for our own well-being."

Naylor says if you're interested in finding a support group to participate in she recommends contacting your care provider. She says it's likely that there are other survivors in your area looking for that same support.