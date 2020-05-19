Cancer Services of ENC adjusts care during pandemic

A non-profit is adjusting their services to protect those who are more vulnerable to COVID-19.

Cancer Services of Eastern Carolina provides resources, support and education to patients, families and caregivers affected by cancer.

Executive Director Lynn Pishcke says cancer patients are already immunocompromised and isolated, so they've had to find new ways to care for them in the midst of this pandemic.

"Instead of patients who are immunocompromised being able to come to our food pantry at the office, they now will call me and tell me what they need. I will pack up their groceries and we get them delivered to them. They really cannot be out,” said Pischke.

Pishcke says she's also noticed an uptick in the need for financial assistance among patients.

"Our patients are struggling. They’re needing additional support with things like fuel to get back and forth to treatment,” Pischke explained. She added, “I’ve definitely seen an increase in asking for assistance for utility payments and rent.”

The virus isn't just having an impact on patient's finances, but the organization as a whole. Pishcke says they've had to postpone most of their fundraisers to later this year.

Luckily, they have been able to partner with Muscle Maker Grill in Greenville for a fundraiser on May 22. A portion of proceeds from meals bought between 3 p.m.- 9 p.m. will be donated to Cancer Services.

You can also give back by underwriting the cost of a gift card, gas card or Food Lion gift card. You can make donations here​​ or contact Pishcke at 252-561-5351