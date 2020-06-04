Camp lejeune Marine honored for saving life

A Camp Lejeune Marine has been honored for jumping in to help save a man's life before paramedics could arrive.

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Matthew Ubl received a Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal for lifesaving actions.

The medal is presented to Marines and Sailors for sustained acts of heroism or meritorious service.

On December 16, 2019, Ubl drove through Richlands when he noticed a man lying unresponsive on the ground in the vicinity of a gas station. Without hesitation, he secured the area and immediately proceeded with rescue measures until paramedics arrived to treat the man.

Ubl says, “My first thought was to make sure no one else was hurt and then I stepped in and started doing CPR and chest compressions to try to get a pulse back. I just wanted to keep him breathing until the ambulance got there.”

“Cpl. Ubl is the kind of Marine that never asks for any sort of recognition or praise,” said Capt. Robert Mortenson, the company commander of Alpha Co., 2d LAR. “He’s not out to gain accolades but is one of the hardest working Marines in the company. So, it was no surprise me that he was the one who saved that man’s life.”

“Everyone says I’m a hero, but I feel like anyone else would have done the same thing,” said Ubl. “Just because I did it doesn’t make me special. I was just the right person at the right time.”

