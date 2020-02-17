Camp Lejeune Marines charged in fight outside Raleigh nightclub

Three Camp Lejeune Marines are facing assault charges after a fight, according to arrest warrants dated Monday.

WRAL reports Evan Charles Chicoine, 22, Jake Nicholas Schoettle, 24, and Angel Mario Reyes-Lozano, 23, were all charged with felony assault serious bodily injury, misdemeanor injury to personal property and misdemeanor intoxicated and disruptive.

All men live at Camp Lejeune, according to the arrest warrants.

Officials told WRAL News the fight started outside the Alchemy Nightclub at 606 Glenwood Avenue. The men allegedly threw a man into a street sign, officials said, but the victims injuries were not serious.

All three were in custody at the Wake County Detention Center with a $15,000 bond.