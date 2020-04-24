Camp Lejeune & MCAS New River suspend Trusted Traveler program

Two Marine Corps installations have suspended their Trusted Traveler program.

Camp Lejeune and MCAS New River say the program will be suspended on Saturday until further notice.

Officials say this is in accordance with a directive from Headquarters Marine Corps.

All personnell, drivers and passengers, will be required to present a DoD identification card or credential to the gate sentry for validation.

Authorized DoD personnel must now request installation access for their visitors through email or at the installation's visitor center.

