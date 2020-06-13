Calls for police transparency and training increase

More than 1,000 law enforcement officers in North Carolina have had their certifications revoked for criminal or unethical behavior since the 1970s, but the reasons why have not usually been made public.

After the death of George Floyd at the hands of police last month, the Minneapolis Police Department released partial records on Officer Derek Chauvin, who faces murder charges in Floyd's death, revealing a history of complaints.

WRAL-TV reports that calls for police transparency and training are increasing in North Carolina and elsewhere.

Attorney General Josh Stein said changes need to be made.

Stein and state Supreme Court Justice Anita Earls are leading a task force announced this week by Gov. Roy Cooper to address racial inequity in the state's criminal justice system.