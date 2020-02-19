Cabarrus County lawmaker dies

A former lawmaker and school board member in has passed away.

Republican Linda Johnson from Cabarrus County died Tuesday, according to sources close to the family.

She was serving her tenth term in the House. Last year, Johnson was the co-chair of the joint education oversight committee.

Before she was elected to the House, she served eight years on the Kannapolis City Schools Board of Education.

Governor Cooper posted the statement, "Kristin and I send our deep condolences to the family and friends of NC Rep. Linda Johnson. She served our state with honor and distinction and we are grateful for her life and service."

