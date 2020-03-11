CVS Pharmacy offers free prescription delivery during coronavirus outbreak

CVS Pharmacy is taking steps to make sure you can still get your medications amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The drugstore says they will waive charges for home delivery of prescription medications. The CDC is warning people who are at higher risk of getting the coronavirus to stay home as much as possible, so this will spare people from going to the pharmacy for refills or new prescriptions.

CVS Health company Aetna will also offer 90-day maintenance medication prescriptions for insured and Medicare members. Aetna is working with state governments to make the same option available for Medicaid members.

Additionally, Aetna will waive early refill limits on 30-day prescription maintenance medications for all members with pharmacy benefits administered through CVS Caremark. Caremark is working with clients to waive early refill limits on 30-day prescriptions.

"Being committed to the welfare of those we serve means being responsive to evolving needs and acting swiftly. This is particularly true in times of uncertainty," said Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of CVS Health Troyen Brennan, M.D., M.P.H.

The changes are effective immediately.