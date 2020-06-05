COVID-19 order directs efforts to fix N.C. racial disparity

Gov. Roy Cooper has unveiled a state commission and other initiatives to address socioeconomic and health disparities for African Americans and Latinos in North Carolina underscored during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cooper announced on Thursday a task force that will collect information and identify solutions to health access issues, economic opportunities for minority-owned business, education and environmental justice.

Cooper pointed to disproportionate numbers of black and Hispanic residents diagnosed with the coronavirus. The task force will be led by state Administration Secretary Machelle Sanders.

The order also directs state agencies to work toward equity in the distribution of COVID-19 recovery funds and virus testing.

