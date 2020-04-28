COVID-19 impacting eastern Carolina creamery business

A farm here in the east known for its ice cream has had to dump thousands of gallons of milk due to the downturn in business.

Simply Natural Creamery near Ayden has a store in Greenville is open for business along with social distancing rules in effect.

Manager Natalie Aynes says they, like so many other businesses, have seen significantly less cash coming in compared to this time last year.

Farm tours that usually draw hundreds of people and school groups have also been put on hold because of the pandemic.

Aynes says their products line many store shelves, but with some of those places shuttered, they've had to take tough action. "A couple of our businesses that we are servicing are not in process right now and able to stay open so we have had to pour out a couple thousand gallons of milk and that's not what we want but most of our stores are still in operation."

Aynes tells us they appreciate their faithful customers who have showed their support.

