Drive thru covid-19 testing will be held Wednesday for residents of Martin, Tyrrell and Washington counties.

The testing will be at Riverside High School in Williamston from 1 p.m.- 5 p.m.

The testing is by appointment only and there's only 200 slots available. You can make an appointment by calling (252) 791-3112.

You must be at least 10 years old to get tested. More than one person can get tested in each car, but each person must have an appointment to get a test.