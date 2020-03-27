COVID-19 compared to 1918 Flu Pandemic

As the number of cases and deaths associated with COVID-19 continues to grow, many people are comparing past diseases and pandemics to the novel virus.

Local Historian and ECU Professor Karin Zipf said COVID-19 is very similar to the 1918 flu pandemic.

"Because it's very analogous. it is roughly the same contagion rate as the current COVID-19." Zipf said.

According to Zipf, COVID- 19 and the 1918 flu pandemic both caused "stay-at-home" orders to be issued across the country. There were also healthcare supply shortages and a lack of healthcare workers. But she said there are major differences because in 1918 there were no ventilators, the flu hit young adults hard, and the nation was in the midst of World War I.

"There was a lot of rapid spread by soldiers," Zipf said.

According to flu timeline, Zipf said the 1918 flu started in March as a mild strain, that summer the virus died down, then in October 1918, a different killer strain of the virus hit globally. By 1920, the strain did have pop-ups but became more mild and seasonal.

Zipf said researching the 1918 flu pandemic and other health crises in history can be an informative guide to treat or prevent future illnesses. She said, " What we should learn is to be prepared for waves of this virus and be prepared for mutations."

Adding, historic pandemics have lasted three to four years, but she thinks the country and world can beat those odds.

"If we use all the resources that we can and we try to take some lessons from the 1918 pandemic we might be able to kind of get something under control here within 18 months to two years," said the historian.

The level of control the U.S. gains over the coronavirus spread greatly depends on Americans heeding health and safety warnings and limiting exposure.