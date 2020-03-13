COVID-19: Most court cases on hold for next 30 days

Starting Monday most court cases in North Carolina will be put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley says most District Court and Superior Court cases will be continued for at least 30 days.

Beasley expects thousands of cases will be postponed.

The court system said there will be limited exceptions, while some court hearings will continue. Those include probable cause hearings, bond hearings, and protective orders will continue to be processed.

As far as magistrates, they will continue to issue warrants and perform marriages.