COVID-19: Vidant Wellness Center permanently closing

(WITN)
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 12:34 PM EDT
Another cutback at Vidant Health with the system saying it is permanently closing the Greenville Wellness Center on Stantonsburg Road.

The health system says of the 139 people working at the center, "the majority will remain employed".

Vidant says the facility has been experiencing an ongoing financial shortfall, despite an increase in memberships prior to the COVID-19 outbreak. "This is expected to worsen with even higher cost of operations in order to comply with increased cleaning and limited capacity requirements, alongside an uncertainty about future membership and utilization due to COVID-19," the system said in a statement.

Child care services in Greenville will continue until August 21st, while Vidant's Lifestyle Medicine and Nutrition Clinics will continue to operate.

Wellness Center locations in Washington and Ahoskie are unaffected by this change, according to Vidant.

