COVID-19: NCDOT depletes cash reserve

The North Carolina Department of Transportation has depleted its cash reserve due to the coronavirus.

The DOT says the historic cut in revenue has dropped revenue below the statutorily mandated cash floor of $293 million.

State law says when that happens, the department can no longer enter into new contracts on transportation projects.

"Never in the history of NCDOT has there been such an immediate and sustained decline in revenues," said Eric Boyette, Transportation Secretary. "We need revenue to begin putting people back to work across North Carolina."

The DOT is funded through the Motor Fuels Tax, Highway Use Tax, and Division of Motor Vehicles fees.

Already, the department expects a $300 million loss in revenue for the current budget year that ends June 30th.

The DOT has already laid off nearly half of all temporary employees and embedded consultants, instituted a hiring freeze, suspended most programs, canceled the contract for the passenger ferry, and has developed a department-wide plan to furlough employees--a plan not yet completed.

