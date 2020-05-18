COVID-19: Morehead City laying off workers because of revenue losses

The COVID-19 pandemic is forcing one Eastern Carolina city to layoff employees.

Morehead City says it has eliminated 10 full-time jobs and 8 part-time positions as a result of the virus' economic impact.

The city says it expects to lose at least $1.3 million, or some 10% of its annual general revenue fun. Much of that comes from lost sales tax revenue.

"The city is currently facing very serious financial impacts from this pandemic," said City Manager Ryan Eggleston. "As we finalize our budget, we are significantly reducing non-personnel expenses and delaying capital improvement projects, but the reality is that the financial impact requires immediate action."

Morehead City says it is offering full-time employees a severance package.

The city has 162 full-time employees.

It would not offer a breakdown of how many layoffs were from each department, but did say they were across the board.

