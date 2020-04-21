COVID 19: DOT delaying highway projects, enacts hiring freeze

People driving less because of COVID-19 is forcing the North Carolina Department of Transportation to put dozens of highway projects on hold and enacting a hiring freeze.

Because the DOT is funded through the Motor Fuels Tax, Highway Use Tax and DMV fees, all but 50 major projects scheduled to start in the next year are delayed.

Those include four-laning the final portion of U.S. 17 between Washington and Williamston, the Havelock Bypass for U.S. 70, and the Mid-Currituck Bridge from Coinjock to Corolla.

The DOT says it expects a $300 million budget shortfall for the current fiscal year that ends June 30th.

It says they're in the process of developing plans for possible employee layoffs, but so far no official decision has been made on that.

