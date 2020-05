CORONAVIRUS: Statewide deaths near 800

North Carolina is approaching 800 deaths from the coronavirus.

The state Department of Health & Human Services said Wednesday morning that the death toll was 794 across the state.

New deaths in Eastern Carolina include those in Wayne, Pasquotank, and Wilson counties.

The state says they have confirmed another 488 positive cases of the virus since Tuesday. There are now 24,628 COVID-19 cases reported in the state.

Eastern Carolina cases

Beaufort County - 36 cases

Bertie County - 115 cases, 4 deaths

Camden County - 3 cases

Carteret County - 37 cases, 3 deaths

Chowan County - 16 cases

Craven County - 192 cases, 4 deaths

Currituck County – 13 cases

Dare County - 22 cases, 1 death

Duplin County - 707 cases, 16 deaths

Edgecombe County - 190 cases, 9 deaths

Gates County - 24 cases, 1 death

Greene County – 67 cases, 2 deaths

Halifax County - 152 cases, 1 death

Hertford County - 72 cases, 1 death

Hyde County - 1 case

Jones County - 26 cases, 3 deaths

Lenoir County - 200 cases, 7 deaths

Martin County - 61 cases, 4 deaths

Nash County - 186 cases, 4 deaths

Northampton County - 147 cases, 12 deaths

Onslow County - 98 cases, 2 deaths

Pamlico County - 10 cases

Pasquotank County - 100 cases, 9 deaths

Perquimans County - 23 cases, 2 deaths

Pitt County - 267 cases, 2 deaths

Tyrrell County - 4 cases

Washington County - 27 cases, 3 deaths

Wayne County - 1,045 cases, 20 deaths

Wilson County - 326 cases, 10 deaths