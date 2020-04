CORONAVIRUS: Nash County reports first COVID-19 death

The Nash County Health Department says a man in his 70's has died from complications related to COVID-19.

Health officials say the man had underlying medical conditions. He passed away on Tuesday.

This is the state's 51st death from the coronavirus.

As of Wednesday morning, Nash County had 25 cases.

Halifax County says two more people tested positive, bringing the total to 16 as of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Here in Eastern Carolina, deaths have happened in Bertie, Carteret (2), Hertford County, Nash County, Northampton County, Onslow County, Pitt County, and Wilson County (2).

Eastern Carolina Cases

• Beaufort County - 10 cases

• Bertie County - 9 cases, 1 death

• Carteret County - 19 cases, 2 deaths

• Craven County - 18 cases

• Currituck County - 3 cases

• Dare County - 10 cases

• Duplin County - 7 cases

• Edgecombe County - 11 cases

• Gates County - 2 cases

• Greene County - 10 cases

• Halifax County - 16 cases

• Hertford County - 5 cases

• Lenoir County - 11 cases

• Martin County - 4 cases

• Nash County - 25 cases, 1 death

• Northampton County - 54 cases, 1 death

• Onslow County - 23 cases, 1 death

• Pamlico County - 3 cases

• Pasquotank County - 8 cases

• Perquimans County - 9 cases

• Pitt County - 49 cases, 1 death

• Washington County - 7 cases

• Wayne County - 34 cases

• Wilson County - 38 cases, 2 deaths