CORONAVIRUS: State's confirmed cases surpass 12,000

The state surpassed 12,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, while there are at least 452 deaths.

The North Carolina Department of Health & Human Services says 12,256 people have tested positive for the virus in 99 of the 100 counties in the state. Only Avery County does not have a confirmed case.

Deaths continue to climb across the state. Here in Eastern Carolina, Duplin County has now confirmed its second coronavirus death.

State health officials now say more than half of the adults in North Carolina are at high risk for the virus.

DHHS says a new study shows that 51.1% of adults are at high risk either because they are 65 or older, or have at least one underlying health condition, or both.

Eastern Carolina cases

Beaufort County - 22 cases

Bertie County - 51 cases, 2 deaths

Camden County - 2 cases

Carteret County - 29 cases, 3 deaths

Chowan County - 7 cases

Craven County - 44 cases, 4 deaths

Currituck County - 5 cases

Dare County - 18 cases, 1 death

Duplin County - 120 cases, 2 deaths

Edgecombe County - 123 cases, 5 deaths

Gates County - 9 cases

Greene County - 22 cases

Halifax County - 71 cases, 1 death

Hertford County - 45 cases, 1 death

Hyde County - 1 case

Jones County - 18 cases, 2 deaths

Lenoir County - 92 cases, 4 deaths

Martin County - 21 cases, 1 death

Nash County - 103 cases, 3 deaths

Northampton County - 93 cases, 4 deaths

Onslow County - 51 cases, 2 deaths

Pamlico County - 8 cases

Pasquotank County - 38 cases, 1 death

Perquimans County - 14 cases 2 deaths

Pitt County - 144 cases, 2 deaths

Tyrrell County - 4 cases

Washington County - 25 cases, 3 deaths

Wayne County - 688 cases, 12 deaths

Wilson County - 183 cases, 7 deaths