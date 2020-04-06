CORONAVIRUS: Pitt County Schools serves 200,000 meals

A school system here in Eastern Carolina hit a milestone -- serving more than 200,000 meals during the coronavirus outbreak.

Pitt County Schools accomplished that today.

The 'grab & go' meal distribution began last month, first with distribution sites at schools and then staff delivering meals to neighborhoods.

The meals are for anyone 18 years old and younger.

A sign signifying the milestone of 200,000 meals was placed outside the school system's central office on West 5th Street in Greenville. It was donated by Sign Gypsies, according to the school system.

